FIFA 20 Tops First Swiss Charts of 2020 - Sales

FIFA 20 has retaken the top spot on the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the 1st week of 2020.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe drops down one spot to second, while Luigi's Mansion 3 is up one spot to third. Pokemon Sword and Shield is down one spot to fourth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 1, 2020:

FIFA 20 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Luigi's Mansion 3 Pokemon Sword and Shield Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Super Mario Party Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft

