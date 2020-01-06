Rumor: Nintendo to Release New Switch Model in Mid-2020 - News

/ 695 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

There were previous rumors that Nintendo was working on two new Nintendo switch models. One of them was announced last year as the Switch Lite and saw a release on September 20, 2019.

A report from DigiTimes says that Nintendo is looking to begin production on a new Switch model by the end of the first quarter of 2020, which ends on March 31, before launching it in mid-2020. The infromation comes from :sources from the related upstream supply chain."

A new Nintendo Switch model would likely be the rumored Switch Pro, as Nintendo already released the cheaper, handheld-only version, the Switch Lite.

This information should be treated as a rumor until confirmed by Nintendo.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles