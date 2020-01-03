FIFA 20 Spends 9th Week Atop the EMEAA Charts - Sales

/ 303 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

FIFA 20 has once again topped the EMEAA charts in a week with no new releases in the top 10, for the week ending December 29. This is the fifth week in a row it has spent at the top and ninth week overall since it launched.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is in second place, while Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is in third place. Marvel's Spider-Man jumped from 22nd place to seventh due to a sales on the PlayStation Store.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales) in EMEAA:

FIFA 20 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Rainbow Six Siege Luigi's Mansion 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Marvel's Spider-Man Pokemon Sword Need for Speed: Heat Just Dance 2020

The physical charts includes all games in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Great Britain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Digital data includes games sold in Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and UAE.

The GSD charts includes games from Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, EA, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Ubisoft and Warner Bros.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles