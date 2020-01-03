UK Video Game Sales Drop for First Time Since 2012 - Sales

Retail video game sales in the UK have dropped in 2019 for the first time since 2012. Video game sales fell 19.8 percent in 2019 to 17.6 million games sold at UK retailers, according to figures from GfK. The games generated revenue of £602.5 million in revenue, which is a drop of 21.7 percent year-on-year. Digital sales saw an increase of just 1.1 percent to £3.17 billion, according to IHS estimates.

Combined together, the UK video game sales generated £3.77 billion in 2019, which is a 3.4 percent drop when compared to 2018. This is the first time sales have dropped in the UK since 2012. This is not a big surprise as 2012 and 2019 were the last full year of a console cycle before the launch of new hardware.

"The key message from the games business in 2019 is we need those two new consoles from PlayStation and Xbox -- and soon," said ERA CEO Kim Bayley.

The best-selling game in the UK at retail was FIFA 20 with sales of 1.5 million units. This is a big drop from the 1.9 million units FIFA 19 sold last year.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was the second best-selling game with sales of 1.19 million units. That is an increase over Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII, which sold 1.17 million units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe came in third with sales of 465,062 units. This is 7,000 more units than it sold in 2018. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order came in fourth with sales of 438,465 units, which is better than EA's big 2018 game, Battlefield V, with sales of 313,1000 units.

Red Dead Redemption 2 ranks fifth with sales of 306,392 units. This is after it was the second best-selling game in 2018.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in the UK at retail in 2019:

FIFA 20 – 1,502,191 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – 1,192,211 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe – 465,062 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – 438,465 Red Dead Redemption 2 – 306,392 FIFA 19 – 278,417 Pokemon Sword – 273,991 Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – 267,285 Grand Theft Auto V – 247,357 The Division 2 – 237,226

