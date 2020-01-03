Year on Year Sales & Market Share Charts - December 28, 2019 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 443 Views
Here we see data representing the global sales through to consumers and change in sales performance of the four home consoles and four handhelds over comparable periods for 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019. Also shown is the market share for each of the consoles over the same periods.
Year to Date Sales Comparison (Same Periods Covered)
Market Share (Same Periods Covered)
2016 – (Week ending January 9 to December 31)
2017 – (Week ending January 7 to December 30)
2018 – (Week ending January 6 to December 29)
2018 – (Week ending January 5 to December 28)
Total Sales and Market Share for Each Year
"Year to date" sales for 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 sales are shown in series at the top of the table and then just below a comparison of 2019 versus 2018 and 2018 versus 2017 is displayed. This provides an easy-to-view summary of all the data.
Microsoft
- Xbox One – Down Year-on-Year 1,959,184 (-28.7%)
Nintendo
- Nintendo Switch - Up Year-on-Year 3,710,344 (22.5%)
- Nintendo 3DS – Down Year-on-Year 2,342,799 (-67.0%)
Sony
- PlayStation 4 – Down Year-on-Year 4,169,074 (-22.8%)
- PlayStation Vita – Down Year-on-Year 190,838 (-84.7%)
3 Comments
PS4 2017 needs to be fixed. It's 20.2M for that calendar year as Sony even said this themselves. Just do a little research on it please. This only hurts the credibility of the site when you put up fake numbers like those and disregard the actual company who sells them. If it was Nintendo or statement you would have 50 comments saying so and it would be adjusted in a hour. Hopefully this error will be fixed so no credibility will be lost.
but wasn't that shipments? i don't know honestly...
Nah, it was culamtive for calendar year 2017 to customers.
https://wccftech.com/sony-ps4-sales-holiday/
