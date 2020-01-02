Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tops Final Swiss Charts of 2019 - Sales

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has retaken the top spot on the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the 52nd week of 2019.

FIFA 20, Pokemon Sword and Shield and Luigi's Mansion 3 drop one spot to second, third and fourth, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 52, 2019:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 20 Pokemon Sword and Shield Luigi's Mansion 3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Super Mario Party Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Super Smash Bros. Ultimate The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

