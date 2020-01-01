PlayStation Plus Games for January 2020 Announced - News

/ 688 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog have revealed the two PlayStation Plus games for January 2020 for the PlayStation 4.





The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are:

Goat Simulator (Double Eleven)

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles