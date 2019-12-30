FIFA 20 Tops the Swiss Charts in 51st Week - Sales

FIFA 20 has retaken the top spot on the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the 51st week of 2019.

Pokemon Sword and Shield ans Luigi's Mansion 3 remain in second and third, respectively. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe moves up two spots to fourth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 51, 2019:

FIFA 20 Pokemon Sword and Shield Luigi's Mansion 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Super Mario Party Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Ring Fit Adventure Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Minecraft

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD

