Luigi's Mansion 3 Tops the French Charts Again - Sales

posted 7 hours ago

Luigi's Mansion 3 (NS) has remained in first on the French charts in week 51, 2019, according to SELL. The Nintendo Switch accounted for three of the top five best-selling games on the chart. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is in second, FIFA 20 (PS4) is in third, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) is in fourth, and Pokemon Sword is in fifth.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 FIFA 20 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Xbox One FIFA 20 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Nintendo Switch Luigi's Mansion 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pokemon Sword Nintendo 3DS Luigi's Mansion Mario Kart 7 Luigi's Mansion 2 PC Football Manager 2020 The Sims 4 Red Dead Redemption II

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

