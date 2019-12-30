Pokémon Sword and Shield Top the Charts in Spain, Switch Sells 23,200 Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 492 Views
Pokémon Sword and Shield (NS) has remained at the top spot on the Spanish charts for week 50, 2019, which ended on December 15. The game sold 19,200 units in its second week to bring its total sales to 216,200 units.
The Nintendo Switch sold 23,200 units for the week, followed by the PlayStation 4 with 4,100 units sold and the Xbox One with 2,050 units sold.
View the top 10 best-selling games in Spain for week 50, 2019 below:
|Pos.
|Title
|Plat.
|Sales
|Total
|1
|Pokémon Espada y Escudo
|Switch
|19.200
|216.200
|2
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|Switch
|14.500
|93.300
|3
|FIFA 20
|PS4
|12.750
|449.900
|4
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
|PS4
|8700
|110.250
|5
|Mario & Sonic Juegos Olímpicos Tokyo 2020
|Switch
|8000
|30.250
|6
|Fortnite: Lote Fuego Oscuro
|PS4
|5800
|30.500
|7
|Grand Theft Auto V
|PS4
|5600
|1.017.050
|8
|FIFA 20
|Switch
|5500
|50.800
|9
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Switch
|5300
|26.200
|10
|Just Dance 2020
|Switch
|5100
|25.700
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.