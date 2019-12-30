Pokémon Sword and Shield Top the Charts in Spain, Switch Sells 23,200 Units - Sales

Pokémon Sword and Shield (NS) has remained at the top spot on the Spanish charts for week 50, 2019, which ended on December 15. The game sold 19,200 units in its second week to bring its total sales to 216,200 units.

The Nintendo Switch sold 23,200 units for the week, followed by the PlayStation 4 with 4,100 units sold and the Xbox One with 2,050 units sold.

View the top 10 best-selling games in Spain for week 50, 2019 below:

Pos. Title Plat. Sales Total 1 Pokémon Espada y Escudo Switch 19.200 216.200 2 Luigi's Mansion 3 Switch 14.500 93.300 3 FIFA 20 PS4 12.750 449.900 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare PS4 8700 110.250 5 Mario & Sonic Juegos Olímpicos Tokyo 2020 Switch 8000 30.250 6 Fortnite: Lote Fuego Oscuro PS4 5800 30.500 7 Grand Theft Auto V PS4 5600 1.017.050 8 FIFA 20 Switch 5500 50.800 9 Ring Fit Adventure Switch 5300 26.200 10 Just Dance 2020 Switch 5100 25.700









