Microsoft's The Initiative Hires God of War Senior Artist - News

posted 7 hours ago

Xbox Game Studios developer The Initiative has been hiring several gaming veterans as the studio expands and works on its first game.

Most recently the studio hired Erik Jakosen, who was the Senior Staff Environment Artist on God of War at Sony Interactive Entertainment Santa Monica. He worked there for five years before he was hired as the Principle Environment Artist in December at The Initiative.

The senior staff level designer on God of War Chris O’Neill also joined the developer earlier this year.





