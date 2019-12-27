Year on Year Sales & Market Share Charts - December 21, 2019 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 658 Views
Here we see data representing the global sales through to consumers and change in sales performance of the four home consoles and four handhelds over comparable periods for 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019. Also shown is the market share for each of the consoles over the same periods.
Year to Date Sales Comparison (Same Periods Covered)
Market Share (Same Periods Covered)
2016 – (Week ending January 9 to December 24)
2017 – (Week ending January 7 to December 23)
2018 – (Week ending January 6 to December 22)
2018 – (Week ending January 5 to December 21)
Total Sales and Market Share for Each Year
"Year to date" sales for 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 sales are shown in series at the top of the table and then just below a comparison of 2019 versus 2018 and 2018 versus 2017 is displayed. This provides an easy-to-view summary of all the data.
Microsoft
- Xbox One – Down Year-on-Year 1,917,280 (-29.0%)
Nintendo
- Nintendo Switch - Up Year-on-Year 3,543,102 (22.6%)
- Nintendo 3DS – Down Year-on-Year 2,247,599 (-66.2%)
Sony
- PlayStation 4 – Down Year-on-Year 4,124,918 (-23.2%)
- PlayStation Vita – Down Year-on-Year 187,463 (-84.5%)
11 Comments
Can the Switch have a bigger peak year than the PS4 this year ?
Considering its December numbers have been far bigger than the 2017 PS4, it seems almost definite that it will. Needs to sell about 600K more I think, which seems easy.
yes, it will, but that does not mean anything, because the nintendo console generally have a little different sales ups and downs than sony's consoles. nintendo consoles when they are strong are very very strong just like ds and wii, their peak reached 30M for a year for ds and 25m for wii but they mostly don't hold much time at it's peak, after which they quickly go down and die within 2 years, as for sony console, their peak is around 15-20M yearly, but they last much longer and have much longer legs just like PS2, PS1, PSP. They are selling at very good medium level even after their successor comes out. (with exclusion of only PS3 after PS4)
Yes, it seems Switch can beat the PS4 peak year, and I expect next year to be the peak for Switch, so even bigger.
@yo33331 The DS peak was 29.4 million in 2007. Two years later its sales were still above 20 million. Still higher than any other system besides the Wii ever reached. The Wii's peak was 24 million. Two years later its sales were 17.25 million. Which will almost certainly be higher than what the PS4 is doing now, two years after its peak. Neither "quickly went down and died within two years".
I talk generally about nintendo consoles, DS and WII follow the same path as the other, they peak for 2 or 3 years in a row and after this sudden death, see what big drop of sales were in 2010, and the following 2011,2012 and 2013 years for DS and preety much the same years for Wii. PS consoles had never been so weak after their strong years (PS3 is the exception - and even that lasted full 10 years of sales, just the years after PS4 launch were weak)
Wii and DS both drop of very significantly from 30M and 25M from the peak, then double down 50% and more in the following 2-3 years.
See PS2, see PS1, see PSP, never had these big drop offs in sales after their strong years.
Year on year they were down of course but much less, around 10-20% max 30% in some cases, but the DS and wii and every nintendo console in general (there may be some exceptions I talk for the most of them)
Just go to hardware by date seciton in the site and look at the lines for the nintendo consoles, and then look in the internet or here for the PS1,PS2 and PSP sales after their prime years, even the vita had long legs..
Looks like switch will squeak by the ps4's best year. That's really awesome. I think 15 million and above is an achievement for any system. So, as long as vgchartz numbers dont have a huge adjustment, it looks like a 20 million year is achievable. And yes, it does matter. The switch's market is healthy and getting awesome games. I have 215 games for it. Bigger install base means more games.
Yes, it does matter. Excuse me, I meant that it doesn't matter for the battle with PS4 because the nintendo consoles generally have bigger peak than sony's console but this doesn't neccesserily mean that switch will beat it, there is much more than only 1 peak year that is needed for the win.
Nintendo never had just one console on the market like Sony and Nintendo handhelds don't fall off as quickly as you are pretending. Nintendo switch will have far better legs than you are imagining, even if PS4 edges out at the end and the battle will be far closer than you think
I am not saying it won't be closer or that PS4 will definitely win 100%
I don't know what will happen. But I am saying this that switch may have stronger peak year now is not indicator that will outsell PS4 sales in total. And switch may have long legs, okay. But the history shows that most of the nintendo consoles if not all have short legs. Weak last years of life.
