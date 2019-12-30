PS4 vs PS3 in Japan VGChartz Gap Charts November 2019 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 591 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
PS4 Vs. PS3 Japan:
Gap change in latest month: 13,769 – PS3
Gap change over last 12 months: 235,758 – PS3
Total Lead: 97,924 – PS4
PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 8,510,406
PlayStation 3 Total Sales: 8,412,482
November 2019 is the 70th month of the PlayStation 4 being on sale in Japan. The gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 3 by 13,769 units in the last month and in favor of the PlayStation 3 by 235,758 units in the last 12 months. The PlayStation 4 currently leads by just 97,924 units.
The PlayStation 3 launched in November 2006, while the PlayStation 4 launched in February 2014. The PlayStation 4 has sold 8.51 million units, while its predecessor the PlayStation 3 sold 8.41 million units.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
6 Comments
Looks like this will be really close. I think PS3 will just make it with maybe half a million more by the end of this.
I really wish these graphs would show at least the next quarter of sales for the older system so we can see quickly what the near future looks like.
PS4 isn't going to make it.
Huh, not sure. But it doesn't seem that PS4 is pulling ahead or losing to PS3. In the end I assume they will be within 1M of each other. PS3 ends up with 10.47M, so about 2M more. That is doable, but not easy. PS4 did a little over 1M this year if I see it right. 2020 might be somewhat similar, after that it probably slows down after the PS5 relases.
PS3 almost sold 10.5M in Japan. Unless the PS4 gets half off from here on out I don't see the console surpassing it's predecessor anymore as I don't see the PS4 selling 2 more millions when the consoles drops to just 7k weekly in December outside of promotions.
