Switch vs PS4 in the US VGChartz Gap Charts November 2019 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 12 hours ago / 742 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. PS4 US:
Gap change in latest month: 1,404,452 – Switch
Gap change over last 12 months: 928,486 – Switch
Total Lead: 1,284,224 - Switch
Switch Total Sales: 15,564,941
PS4 Total Sales: 14,280,717
In November 2019 the gap in the US between the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 grew in favor of the Switch when you align launches. The Switch sold 1.40 million more units than the PlayStation 4 in the last month and 928,486 more units in the last 12 months. The Switch currently leads by 1.28 million units.
The PlayStation 4 launched in the US on November 15, 2013, while the Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. The Switch has sold 15.56 million units, while the PlayStation 4 sold 14.28 million units during the same timeframe.
The 33rd month on sale for the Nintendo Switch is November 2019, while for the PlayStation 4 it is July 2016.
PS4 will sell about 3.4 million during the next 5 Month in the US ending up at 17.66 million after month 38, which is december 2016 (and april 2020 for switch). Switch only needs 2.1 million to surpass that number and it maybe already will do it just alone during december 2019. Switch needs to get to 23 million before month 50 (december 2017 for PS4, april 2021 for switch) to keep the lead. Assuming it sells about 2 million in december 2019, it just needs about 5.5 million more units until april 2021 and that should be clearly doable. Switch sold about 5 million units from january 2019 to november 2019, which - still assuming 2 million in december 2019 - will result in about 7 million units in 2019. So Switch will stay ahead for a longer time now.