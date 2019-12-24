Switch vs PS4 in the US  VGChartz Gap Charts  November 2019 - Sales

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

Switch Vs. PS4 US:

Gap change in latest month: 1,404,452 – Switch

Gap change over last 12 months: 928,486 – Switch

Total Lead: 1,284,224 - Switch

Switch Total Sales: 15,564,941

PS4 Total Sales: 14,280,717

In November 2019 the gap in the US between the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 grew in favor of the Switch when you align launches. The Switch sold 1.40 million more units than the PlayStation 4 in the last month and 928,486 more units in the last 12 months. The Switch currently leads by 1.28 million units.

The PlayStation 4 launched in the US on November 15, 2013, while the Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. The Switch has sold 15.56 million units, while the PlayStation 4 sold 14.28 million units during the same timeframe.

The 33rd month on sale for the Nintendo Switch is November 2019, while for the PlayStation 4 it is July 2016.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

