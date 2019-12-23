Luigi's Mansion 3 Tops the French Charts - Sales

Luigi's Mansion 3 (NS) has remained in first on the French charts in week 50, 2019, according to SELL. The Nintendo Switch accounted for four of the top five best-selling games on the chart. Pokemon Sword is in second, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is in third, FIFA 20 (PS4) is in fourth and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) is in fifth.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 FIFA 20 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Xbox One Call of Duty: Modern Warfare FIFA 20 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Nintendo Switch Luigi's Mansion 3 Pokemon Sword Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo 3DS Luigi's Mansion Mario Kart 7 Luigi's Mansion 2 PC Football Manager 2020 Red Dead Redemption II Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

