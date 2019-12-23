Final Fantasy XV Ships 8.9 Million Units Worldwide - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 429 Views
Square Enix has announced Final Fantasy XV has shipped 8.9 million units worldwide. That makes it the third best-selling mainline game in the franchise, behind Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy X. This news comes from video game analyst Benji-Sales via Twitter.
Final Fantasy XV is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.
Final Fantasy XV has shipped 8.9 million units worldwide— Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) December 22, 2019
This makes it the 3rd best selling mainline Final Fantasy behind Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy X
Amazing performance for the genre, on it's way to 9+ million lifetime. Will be interesting to see if it can hit 10m+ pic.twitter.com/JeS6MGvHPX
10 milion LT is pretty much guaranteed, now that the game is in bargain bins and also released on Stadia. While their episodic content plan did not work out, there is no denying that XV is a huge success for SE.
Not bad for a game that Square Enix itself seems to want gone (cancelling interesting DLCs and all...).
Is it shoxking that Monster Hunter World was able to beat FFXV?
MHW was able to hit a sweet spot with gamers. It also didn't have to contend with the same kind of difficult development that FFXV did.
