Final Fantasy XV Ships 8.9 Million Units Worldwide

Square Enix has announced Final Fantasy XV has shipped 8.9 million units worldwide. That makes it the third best-selling mainline game in the franchise, behind Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy X. This news comes from video game analyst Benji-Sales via Twitter.

Final Fantasy XV is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Amazing performance for the genre, on it's way to 9+ million lifetime. Will be interesting to see if it can hit 10m+ pic.twitter.com/JeS6MGvHPX — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) December 22, 2019

