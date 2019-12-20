Pokémon Sword and Shield Top the Charts in Spain for Cyber Monday, Switch Sells 30,600 Units - Sales

Pokémon Sword and Shield (NS) has retaken the top spot on the Spanish charts for week 49, 2019, which ended on December 1. The game sold 22,000 units in its second week to bring its total sales to 197,000 units.

The Nintendo Switch sold 30,600 units for the week, followed by the PlayStation 4 with 11,500 units sold and the Xbox One with 2,100 units sold.

View the top 10 best-selling games in Spain for week 49, 2019 below:

Pos. Title Plat. Sales Total 1 Pokémon Espada y Escudo Switch 22,000 197,000 2 FIFA 20 PS4 19,100 437,150 3 Luigi's Mansion 3 Switch 12,500 78,800 4 Grand Theft Auto V PS4 10,500 1,011,450 5 FIFA 20 Switch 9,000 46,300 6 Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Switch 6,500 22,250 7 Just Dance 2020 Switch 6,400 20,600 8 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare PS4 6,000 101,550 9 Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition Switch 5,200 47,600 10 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch 5,150 428,400





