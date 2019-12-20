Pokémon Sword and Shield Top the Charts in Spain for Cyber Monday, Switch Sells 30,600 Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 791 Views
Pokémon Sword and Shield (NS) has retaken the top spot on the Spanish charts for week 49, 2019, which ended on December 1. The game sold 22,000 units in its second week to bring its total sales to 197,000 units.
The Nintendo Switch sold 30,600 units for the week, followed by the PlayStation 4 with 11,500 units sold and the Xbox One with 2,100 units sold.
View the top 10 best-selling games in Spain for week 49, 2019 below:
|Pos.
|Title
|Plat.
|Sales
|Total
|1
|Pokémon Espada y Escudo
|Switch
|22,000
|197,000
|2
|FIFA 20
|PS4
|19,100
|437,150
|3
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|Switch
|12,500
|78,800
|4
|Grand Theft Auto V
|PS4
|10,500
|1,011,450
|5
|FIFA 20
|Switch
|9,000
|46,300
|6
|Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
|Switch
|6,500
|22,250
|7
|Just Dance 2020
|Switch
|6,400
|20,600
|8
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
|PS4
|6,000
|101,550
|9
|Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition
|Switch
|5,200
|47,600
|10
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Switch
|5,150
|428,400
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
1 Comments
Great numbers. However, there's a typo in the title. It says "30,6000" units.