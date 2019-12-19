One Piece: World Seeker Episode 3 DLC Launches Tomorrow - News

Bandai Namco announced Episode 3 The Unfinished Map DLC for One Piece: World Seeker will launch on December 20 for $9.99. It is also part of the $29.99 Season Pass.

View a trailer of the DLC below:





One Piece: World Seeker is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

