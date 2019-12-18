Borderlands 3 Out Now for Google Stadia, Only Includes Updates Through October 24 - News

Publisher 2K Games and developer Gearbox Software have released Borderlands 3 for Google Stadia.

"At launch, the Stadia version of the game will reflect all updates and fixes that were released through October 24," said 2K Games.

"Noteworthy features coming to the Stadia version of Borderlands 3 expected in early 2020 include endgame content like the Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite and Mayhem 4 difficulty, dedicated loot pools for bosses, and additional bank space.





"The first Borderlands 3 campaign add-on, Moxxi's Heist of the Handsome Jackpot, is also expected to launch on Stadia in early 2020."

Borderlands 3 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

