Pokemon Sword and Shield Remains Atop the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 236,625 Units

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield sold 231,578 units at retail in its fifth week of release in Japan, according to Famitsu for the week ending December 15. The figure includes physical game copies, download cards, and the Double Pack. It does not include digital figures. The game has now sold 2,456,459 units in Japan.

Project Sakura Wars (PS4) debuted in second place with sales of 140,376. it is the only game in the top 10 not on the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 236,625 units sold. The PlayStation 4 sold 11,216 units, the 3DS sold 3,694 units. The Xbox One sold 522 units and the PlayStation Vita sold 51 units.

Here is the complete top 10 chart:

Software Sales (followed by lifetime sales) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 231,578 (2,456,459) [PS4] Project Sakura Wars (Limited Edition Included) (Sega, 12/12/19) – 140,376 (New) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 57,746 (386,257) [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 48,449 (367,746) [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Sega, 11/01/19) – 26,677 (103,857) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 25,036 (1,063,127) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 22,376 (2,580,291) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 21,135 (3,383,582) [NSW] Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco, 07/25/19) – 20,932 (264,845) [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 19,466 (739,734)

