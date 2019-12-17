This Week's Deals With Gold - Forza Horizon 4, Untitled Goose Game - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 221 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through December 24 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|#KILLALLZOMBIES*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Aborigenus
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Spotlight
|ACA NEOGEO Last Resort*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|ACA NEOGEO Samurai Shodown V Special*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|ACA NEOGEO The King of Fighters 99*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Alvastia Chronicles *
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|40%
|DWG
|Bundle – Hopiko And Tango Fiesta
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight
|Crimson Keep
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Dark Quest 2
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|DEAD OR ALIVE 6 Character: Hayabusa*
|Add-On
|100%
|DWG
|DEAD OR ALIVE 6: Core Fighters + Hayabusa*
|Xbox One Game
|100%
|DWG
|Doodle God: Ultimate Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|65%
|DWG
|Doughlings: Bundle*
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Fortnite: Save the World – Deluxe Founder’s Pack
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight
|Fortnite: Save the World – Standard Founders Pack
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight
|Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|40%
|Spotlight
|Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Spotlight
|Golem Gates*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Hunting Simulator *
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Illusion of L’Phalcia *
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|30%
|DWG
|Legend Of The Skyfish
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|NeuroVoider*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Oh…Sir! The Hollywood Roast*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|PixARK*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Runbow*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Solar Shifter EX
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|Super Wiloo Demake
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Spotlight
|Surf World Series*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|The Council – Episode 1: The Mad Ones
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|The Council – Episode 2: Hide and Seek*
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG
|The Council – Episode 3: Ripples*
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG
|The Council – Episode 4: Burning Bridges*
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG
|The Council – Episode 5: Checkmate*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|The Escapists: The Walking Dead*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|The Sun And Moon*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Unexplored – Unlocked Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Untitled Goose Game
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|DWG
|War Tech Fighters*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|DWG
|Worms W.M.D*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
Xbox 360 Deals
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Aliens: Colonial Marines
|Games On Demand
|60%
|DWG
|Guardian Heroes
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Gunstar Heroes
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Jet Set Radio
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Phantasy Star II
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
