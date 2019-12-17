Microsoft's Next Generation Console is Just Called Xbox, Series X is the Model Name - News

Microsoft at The Game Awards announced its next generation console, codenamed Project Scarlett, is officially called Xbox Series X, as well as announcing Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II for the console.

While it was called Xbox Series X during the announcement, a Microsoft representative speaking with Business Insider said the next generation console from the company is is just called Xbox and Series X is the model name.

"The name we're carrying forward to the next generation is simply Xbox," said the representative. "And at The Game Awards you saw that name come to life through the Xbox Series X.





"Similar to what fans have seen with previous generations, the name 'Xbox Series X' allows room for additional consoles in the future. We're excited to offer fans a glimpse at the next generation of gaming with Xbox Series X, but beyond that, we have nothing further to share."

The Xbox Series X launches in Holiday 2020 with Halo: Infinite as a launch title.

