Switch vs DS VGChartz Gap Charts December 2019 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 550 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. DS Global:
Gap change in latest month: 2,138,000 – Switch
Gap change over last 12 months: 5,264,929 - DS
Total Lead: 3,087,328 - DS
Switch Total Sales: 44,771,334
DS Total Sales: 47,858,662
November 2019 is the 33rd month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the Switch by 2.14 million units when compared to the DS during the same timeframe. In the last 12 months the DS has outsold the Switch by 5.26 million units. The DS leads by 3.09 million units.
The DS launched in November 2004 in North America, December 2004 in Japan and March 2005 in Europe, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The Switch has sold 44.77 million units, while the DS sold 47.86 million units during the same timeframe.
The 33rd month on sale for the Nintendo Switch is November 2019, while for the DS it is July 2007.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
7 Comments
Nintendo DS sold 6 million units in the next 3 months, August-Oktober 2007, 4 more million in November 2007 and about 6 million in December 2007 (these are so amazing numbers...). So I assume Switch will take a lead for 3 month now, then fall back again and likely will never ever catch up again.
I agree
- +2
Pretty good that Switch is staying competitive with the DS. But the DS didn't really explode in sales until Holiday 2006 where it began selling an insane 30 million units per year. Unless Switch out of nowhere explodes in sales going into 2020 like the DS did (Which I Highly doubt), then the DS will leave the Switch in the dust
The Switch did incredibly well to stay in the fight for this long. But after this holiday season, I'm afraid this battle will be all over.
Switch is fighting back. But this is going to be an insane uphill battle.
Nah, currently we see the effect of the different times the devices enter the holidays. As Switch has it's holidays, it can close the gap, but it will be brutal once DS reaches it's own holidays. If you look at the slow period for both, you see DS January/Feburary was much better than Switchs May/June. That says the Switch has no chance anymore.
- +1
in the best case scenario, switch's best periods of the year a.k.a. november - january the same as the worst periods of ds's sales which are in july august/february
- +1