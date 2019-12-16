FIFA 20 Tops the Italian Charts for Black Friday Week - Sales

FIFA 20 (PS4) has topped the Italian charts for Week 49, 2019. Luigi's Mansion 3 (NS) is up four spots to take second place. Pokemon Sword (NS) is down one spot to third. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) remains in fourth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 49, 2019:

FIFA 20 (PS4) Luigi's Mansion 3 (NS) Pokemon Sword (NS) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4) Pokemon Shield (NS) Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (NS) FIFA 20 (NS) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

