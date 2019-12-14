Pokémon Sword and Shield Retakes Top Spot on the Swiss Charts - Sales

/ 275 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Pokemon Sword and Shield has retaken the top spot on the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the 49th week of 2019.

FIFA 20 drops to second place in its 10th week. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe climbs three spots to third, while Luigi's Mansion 3 is up one spot to fourth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 49, 2019:

Pokemon Sword and Shield FIFA 20 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Luigi's Mansion 3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Super Mario Party Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Ring Fit Adventure Need for Speed: Heat Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD

More Articles