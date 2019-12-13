FIFA 20 Tops the EMEAA Charts, Luigi's Mansion 3 Climbs the Charts - News

FIFA 20 has once again topped the EMEAA charts in a week with no new releases in the top 10, for the week ending December 8. This is the second week in a row it has spent at the top and sixth week overall since it launched.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare remains in second place, while Luigi's Mansion 3 climbs three spots to third.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales) in EMEAA:

FIFA 20 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Luigi's Mansion 3 Pokemon Sword Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Grand Theft Auto V Just Dance 2020 Pokemon Shield Red Dead Redemption 2

The physical charts includes all games in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Great Britain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Digital data includes games sold in Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and UAE.

The GSD charts includes games from Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, EA, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Ubisoft and Warner Bros.

