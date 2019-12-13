FIFA 20 Tops the EMEAA Charts, Luigi's Mansion 3 Climbs the Charts - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 33 minutes ago / 145 Views
FIFA 20 has once again topped the EMEAA charts in a week with no new releases in the top 10, for the week ending December 8. This is the second week in a row it has spent at the top and sixth week overall since it launched.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare remains in second place, while Luigi's Mansion 3 climbs three spots to third.
Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales) in EMEAA:
- FIFA 20
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Pokemon Sword
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Just Dance 2020
- Pokemon Shield
- Red Dead Redemption 2
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Comments
There are no comments to display.