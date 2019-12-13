The Game Awards 2019 Winners - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 528 Views
The Game Awards 2019 have wrapped up and all of the winners have been announced.
Check out the complete list of nominees and winners below:
Game of the Year
- Control (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco / Sora Ltd. / Nintendo)
- Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)
- The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment / Private Division)
Player’s Voice
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems / Koei Tecmo / Nintendo)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco / Sora / Nintendo)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
Best Game Direction
- Control (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)
- The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment / Private Division)
Best Narrative
- A Plague Tale: Innocence (Asobo Studio / Focus Home Interactive)
- Control (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
- The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment / Private DIvision)
Best Art Direction
- Control (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Gris (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Grezzo / Nintendo)
Best Score / Music
- Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda (Brace Yourself Games / Nintendo)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)
- Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive)
Best Audio Design
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Activision)
- Control (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Gears 5 (The Coalition / Xbox Game Studios)
- Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)
Best Performance
- Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb in The Outer Worlds
- Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden in Control
- Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz in Gears 5
- Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff in Death Stranding
- Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling in Control
- Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges in Death Stranding
Games for Impact
- Concrete Genie (Pixelopus / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Gris (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)
- Kind Words (Popcannibal)
- Life is Strange 2 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)
- Sea of Solitude (Jo-Mei Games / Electronic Arts)
Best Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
Best Independent Game
- Baba Is You (Hempuli)
- Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
- Katana ZERO (Askiisoft / Devolver Digital)
- The Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital / Annapurna Interactive)
- Untitled Goose Game (House House / Panic)
Best Mobile Game
- Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios / Activision)
- Grindstone (Capybara Games)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive)
- Sky: Children of Light (thatgamecompany)
- What the Golf? (Tribaland)
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
Best VR / AR Game
- Asgard’s Wrath (Sanzaru Games / Oculus Studios)
- Blood & Truth (SIE London Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Beat Saber (Beat Games)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
- Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games / Gearbox Publishing)
Best Action Game
- Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
- Astral Chain (Platinum Games / Nintendo)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Activision)
- Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)
- Gears 5 (The Coalition / Xbox Game Studios)
- Metro Exodus (4A Games / Deep Silver)
Best Action / Adventure Game
- Borderlands 3 (Gearbox Software / 2K Games)
- Control (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Grezzo / Nintendo)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)
Best Role-Playing Game
- Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)
- The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment / Private Division)
Best Fighting Game
- Dead or Alive 6 (Team Ninja / Koei Tecmo)
- Jump Force (Spike Chunsoft / Bandai Namco)
- Mortal Kombat 11 (NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
- Samurai Shodown (SNK / Athlon Games)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco / Sora Ltd. / Nintendo)
Best Family Game
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Next Level Games / Nintendo)
- Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco / Sora / Nintendo)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World (Good-Feel / Nintendo)
Best Strategy Game
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Triumph Studios / Paradox Interactive)
- Anno 1800 (Blue Byte / Ubisot)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems / Koei Tecmo / Nintendo)
- Total War: Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly / Sega)
- Tropico 6 (Limbic Entertainment / Kalypso Media)
- Wargroove (Chucklefish)
Best Sports / Racing Game
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox / Activision)
- DiRT Rally 2.0 (Codemasters)
- eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (PES Productions / Konami)
- F1 2019 (Codemasters)
- FIFA 20 (EA Sports)
Best Multiplayer Game
- Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
- Borderlands 3 (Gearbox Software / 2K Games)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Activision)
- The Division 2 (Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft)
- Tetris 99 (Arika / Nintendo)
Fresh Indie Developer: Presented by Subway
- DeadToast Entertainment for My Friend Pedro
- House House for Untitled Goose Game
- Mega Crit for Slay the Spire
- Mobius Digital for The Outer Wilds
- Nomada Studio for Gris
- ZA/UM for Disco Elysium
Content Creator of the Year
- Courage – Jack Dunlop
- Dr. Lupo – Benjamin Lupo
- Ewok – Soleil Wheeler
- Grefg – David Martínez
- Shroud – Michael Grzesiek
Best eSports Game
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
- DOTA2 (Valve)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Overwatch (Blizzard)
Best eSports Player
- Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)
- Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom, League of Legends)
- Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
- Oleksandr ‘S1mple’ Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won (SF Shock, Overwatch)
Best eSports Team
- Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- G2 Esports (League of Legends)
- OG (DOTA2)
- San Francisco Shock (Overwatch)
- Team Liquid (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Best eSports Event
- 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
- EVO 2019
- Fortnite World Cup
- IEM Katowice 2019
- League of Legends World Championship 2019
- The International 2019
Best eSports Coach
- Eric ‘adreN’ Hoag (Team Liquid, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Nu-ri ‘Cain’ Jang (Team Liquid, League of Legends)
- Fabian ‘GrabbZ’ Lohmann (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
- Kim ‘Kkoma’ Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)
- Titouan ‘Sockshka’ Merloz (OG, DOTA2)
- Danny ‘Zonic’ Sørensen (Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Best eSports Host
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- Paul “Redeye” Chaloner
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
- Duan “Candice” Yu-Shuang
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
2 Comments
Congratz to From Soft!, Sekiro was one of my favorite games this year. They have been delivering quality games for a long time now and I'm happy to see them getting such an award
Nice to see the people give Fire Emblem the respect the critics refused to. That plus Sekiro being the winner out of the GotY nomineeswas nice to see.