24 Entertainment Announces Naraka: Bladepoint

Publisher NetEase Games and developer 24 Entertainment at The Game Awards 2019 have announced Naraka: Bladepoint for PC. It will launch in 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

Naraka: Bladepoint offers close-range action set on the mysterious Eastern region called Morus. The game features a boundless movement system that allows players to climb, hang, and even parkour. With an aim-at-whatever-you-want grappling hook and a sophisticated yet beginner-friendly combat system involving accessible block & parry mechanics, Naraka: Bladepoint is designed to provide a brand-new experience of melee combat and world exploration. Integrating Eastern aesthetics and philosophy, Naraka: Bladepoint presents a forsaken realm of splendid landscapes as well as inexplicable enigmas.

Crimson Night

“I woke up lying in a mass of flowers, screaming red SOULBLOOM. Bleak sky, blood-tinted sun. Metallic breezes. How pleasant.

This is Morus, a place forsaken, but never forgiven. No Law. No Regulation. I can do anything and be anyone. In the bloodshed, a warrior. In the shadows, an assassin. Death is always a whisper away. There’s no escape. It might be heaven, but it’s always NARAKA.

I’m the HUNTER; I’m the PREY. Temple, forest, hill. Wind trembles. Peril pervades. Axe, sword, spear. Weapons collide, bodies slain. MORTALITY might bring me here, but DEATH will never take me away.

Days I spent in killing. A hundred; lives I claimed with pleasure. A thousand. Off the Cliff, over the Wall. Beyond the Edge; I am UNCHAINED. Matched opponent? I met none. I was, I am, and I will always be the KILLER. I was only steps away from the treasure, and a grappling hook kissed my heart. An excruciating pain, a fountain of blood; A FAILURE.

And then I wake up, lying again in a mass of flowers, screaming red SOULBLOOM. Bleak sky, blood-tinted sun. Metallic breezes. I feel the LUST, for blood and revenge.”

—-Crimson Night

Key Features:

Unchained Combat System – Free Map Interaction and Grappling Hook. Explore this cruel world. Climb. Hang. Grapple. There is NOTHING to stop you, and NO PLACE you can’t reach. Engage your enemy. Stealth or Assassination, Challenge or Duel, You do WHATEVER IT TAKES to survive.

– Free Map Interaction and Grappling Hook. Explore this cruel world. Climb. Hang. Grapple. There is NOTHING to stop you, and NO PLACE you can’t reach. Engage your enemy. Stealth or Assassination, Challenge or Duel, You do WHATEVER IT TAKES to survive. Unique Block & Parry Mechanics – No Defense or Block Button. Between Life and Death, the THRILL. Against Blades and Edges, the HEARTBEAT. It’s All About the TIMING.

– No Defense or Block Button. Between Life and Death, the THRILL. Against Blades and Edges, the HEARTBEAT. It’s All About the TIMING. Stunning Eastern Art Style – Poetic Yet VIOLENT. Mysterious But ENCHANTING. A Forsaken Eastern Realm UNFOLDS.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

