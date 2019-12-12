Ori and the Will of the Wisps Delayed to March 11, 2020, New Trailer Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 300 Views
Publisher Microsoft and developer Moon Studios at The Game Awards 2019 announced they have delayed Ori and the Will of the Wisps from February 11, 2020 to March 11, 2020.
View The Game Awards 2019 trailer below:
Here is an overview of the game:
From the creators of Ori and the Blind Forest—the acclaimed action platformer with more than 50 awards and nominations—comes the highly-anticipated sequel, Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Embark on an all-new adventure in a vast and exotic world where you’ll encounter towering enemies and challenging puzzles on your quest to unravel Ori’s true destiny.
Key Features:
- Immerse yourself in a hand-crafted narrative experience. Unravel Ori’s true destiny in this emotional and engaging story driven adventure with a stunning soundtrack. Explore a vast, exotic, and strikingly beautiful environments.
- Master new skills. Guide Ori through a journey of untold danger using newly acquired spirit weapons, spells, and attacks. Utilize an all-new shard system to power-up Ori’s newfound abilities and customize your style of play.
- Face epic enemies and challenging puzzles. Encounter larger-than-life bosses and seek help from an expansive cast of new characters who will help you uncover Ori’s mysterious fate.
- Experience a new thrilling mode. Race to the top of the leaderboards in the all-new Spirit Trials mode where players dash, burrow, grapple, and leap to high scores in unique speed-run challenges throughout the game.
7 Comments
Damnit, this game is going to be amazing.
It's not amazing enough for me to pre-order the game at $90.40CAD. To be honest this game is a $40CAD for myself. I'll wait for either Black Friday or Boxing day sales to pick it up.
How do you know what a games worth without actually playing it?
Id pay top dollar for Ori over most top dollar AAA games.
I base it upon gameplay and this is only a 2D sidescrolling game that I could likely make in the PS4 exclusive game called Dreams. If you haven't heard of Dreams you can create any game your imagination can muster. Since the games announcement I've been developing an old school style RPG with character designs, music, enemy designs, story plus back stories, side quests and everything in between and that game is going to be only $55. Plus we can share our creations and play other gamers creations. The last great point is when Mediamolecule will launch their VR update for the game and people will be able to create VR games.
Let me know when you create a game on Dreams that is done better than Ori.
Like I said I've already got my Old school RPG in the works and likely won't waste my time on any 2D sidescroller. I might try a vampire game in VR once the VR update is launched. But if I do I'll let you know. You just need to drop your PSN name under this comment so I'll know to whom I'm sending it to.
So basically you are saying Ori isn't worth its price and claim you can make an Ori type game.. while there isn't an Ori type game on the market so this "create your Ori game" isn't selling your point. Ill just wait for Ori 2 to come out.
