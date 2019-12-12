Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Announced for Console and PC - News

/ 232 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Riot Forge and developer Airship Syndicate announced at The Game Awards 2019 Ruined King: A League of Legends Story for console and Windows PC.

View the announcement trailer below:





A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles