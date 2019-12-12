Ys: Memories of Celceta Launches in the West for PS4 in Spring 2020 - News

/ 211 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publishers XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe announced Ys: Memories of Celceta will launch for the PlayStation 4 in North America, Europe and Australia in spring 2020.

In North America the physical day one Timeless Adventurer Edition of the game will be available for $39.99 at the XSEED Games Store and other participating retailers. It will be the only version available at retail at launch. The digital edition of the game will be available for $29.99.

In Europe the standard physical edition will be available at select retailers. The price in Europe has not been revealed yet.

View the PlayStation 4 announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Developed by Nihon Falcom as part of their long-running Ys series and originally released for PlayStation Vita handheld entertainment system, the PlayStation 4 remaster will support 60 frames per second with full high-definition graphics and optimized controls to reproduce the touch screen functions of the PS Vita version.

The company is also pleased to confirm that the PlayStation 4 version will support dual audio, allowing the game to be played with English voices or the original Japanese, and that this feature will be released as a free patch to the existing PC release in the near future.

About the Game

Experience the world of the Japanese cult classic Ys IV and discover the land and characters of Celceta for the first time on PlayStation 4 in Ys: Memories of Celceta. Explore one of the most expansive locales in the series, complete with a robust and detailed mapping system that includes customizable waypoints to keep adventurers from losing their way as they unearth the many secrets hidden within the wilderness.

The established multi-character party system with real-time combat first introduced in Ys Seven makes its return in Ys: Memories of Celceta to deliver fast-paced yet strategic action punctuated with meaningful player choice.

Knowing nothing but his name, Adol Christin awakens to find himself in the town of Casnan—a bustling frontier village at the edge of an endless sea of trees and untamed wilderness. Bereft of past and purpose, he is left to wander the town until a mysterious information dealer named Duren who claims to know him joins Adol on a sudden mission to rid the local mine of monsters.

This unexpected quest reawakens Adol’s instincts as an accomplished swordsman, and their exploits quickly attract the attention of Griselda, a Romun Army general stationed in the town. Impressed with their skills, she enlists the pair to assist in mapping the Great Forest of Celceta – a task which many have attempted but none have ever returned from.

Far from the frontier’s edge, Adol and Duren must brave the dangers of Celceta while constantly keeping watch for any clues that may help Adol recover his lost memories. More importantly, Adol must use his best judgment to decide who he can trust and who is using his memory loss in order to deceive him.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles