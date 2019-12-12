Lode Runner Legacy Launches for PS4 in Early 2020 - News

Developer Tozai Games announced Lode Runner Legacy will launch for the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store in early 2020. The game is out now for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC.

Strictly Limited Games will be releasing a limited run physical edition of the game for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. It will include a copy of the game, the soundtrack, art book, stickers, poster, and a collector’s box with magnetic closure. Pre-orders will start on December 15 for $33.50 / €29.99. The Switch version is limited to 2,500 copies and the PS4 version just 1,300 copies.

View the PlayStation 4 trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In Lode Runner Legacy, players control the Runner, solving puzzles to regain stolen gold from the Evil Empire’s labyrinth. Each puzzle is a unique challenge to the player’s puzzle-solving and strategic techniques. In Two-Player mode teammates must work together to defeat each level, and their cooperation is rewarded handsomely with prizes impossible for a single player to capture. The Two-Player mode also has online rankings, so play in perfect harmony and aim for the highest score in order to make it onto the board!

Additionally, players can flex their creative muscles in Lode Runner Legacy’s most unique feature: Craft Mode. Players can create original levels, characters, and items, which can then be shared online with players around the world. Share your original level and characters or play other players’ levels in World Levels mode, and “Like” the best ones!

Lode Runner Legacy includes countless features and game modes for players to explore. Players can regain stolen gold from the Evil Empire in Adventure Mode, or play enemy-free puzzle levels in Puzzle Mode. Additionally, Lode Runner Legacy comes equipped with 150 of the original Lode Runner levels in Classic Mode, as well as several hidden levels for players to uncover. All in all, there are 300 levels for players to beat as well as any new levels posted online, providing players with limitless hours of entertainment.

