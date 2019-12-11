Untitled Goose Game Headed Xbox Game Pass Next Week - News

Publisher Panic and developer House House recently announced they will release Untitled Goose Game for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on December 17.

The official Xbox Game Pass Twitter account revealed the game will also be coming to Game Pass next week.

we're adding Untitled Goose Game next week — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) December 10, 2019

Here is an overview of the game:

Untitled Goose Game is a slapstick-stealth-sandbox, where you are a goose let loose on an unsuspecting village. Make your way around town, from peoples’ back gardens to the high street shops to the village green, setting up pranks, stealing hats, honking a lot, and generally ruining everyone’s day.

Key Features:

A horrible goose (that’s you).

A town full of people just trying to get on with their day (you hate them).

A dedicated honk button (!!!).

Untitled Goose Game is out now for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Epic Games Store.

