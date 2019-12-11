Pokemon Sword and Shield Tops the Japanese Charts Again, Switch Sells 188,501 Units - Sales

/ 292 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield sold 201,838 units at retail in its fourth week of release in Japan, according to Famitsu for the week ending December 8. The figure includes physical game copies, download cards, and the Double Pack. It does not include digital figures. The game has now sold 2,224,881 units in Japan.

The entire top 10 charts are all Nintendo Switch games. However, the fourth placed game, Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition, is published by Microsoft.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 188,501 units sold. The PlayStation 4 sold 41,401 units, the 3DS sold 4,074 units. The Xbox One sold 400 units and the PlayStation Vita sold 45 units.

Here is the complete top 10 chart:

Software Sales (followed by lifetime sales) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 201,838 (2,224,881) [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 34,122 (319,297) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 16,128 (328,511) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 15,335 (1,038,091) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 14,623 (2,557,915) [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Sega, 11/01/19) – 15,159 (77,180) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 13,959 (3,362,447) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 13,872 (1,177,650) [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 12,284 (720,268) [NSW] Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco, 07/25/19) – 11,521 (243,913)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles