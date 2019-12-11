Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince Toby’s Dream Free DLC Out Now - News

Publisher Modus Games and developer Frozenbyte have released the free Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince Toby's Dream on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

View the DLC trailer below:

Here is an overview of the DLC:

Experience Toby’s Dream, a special bonus level for Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince. Toby the dog, as previously seen in Nine Parchments, has his own adventure in Heatherwood Hall with the Three Heroes! Follow the pawsteps of Toby and help him find all the treats hidden in the castle and its gardens.

To access Toby’s Dream, complete the Prince’s Dream level of Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince and locate Toby’s Dream in the level selection map.

