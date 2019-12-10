Dauntless Launches Later Today on the Switch - News

Developer Phoenix Labs announced the free-to-play action RPG, Dauntless, will launch today for the Nintendo Switch.

We're excited to announce that Dauntless launches on Nintendo Switch later today! pic.twitter.com/d9l5Ztdr0G — Dauntless (@PlayDauntless) December 10, 2019

Here is an overview of the game:

Battle for survival at the edge of the world. As a Slayer, it’s up to you to hunt down the boss-sized Behemoths that are devouring the land. Team up with millions of players as you master challenging co-op battles, craft deadly weapons and powerful armor, and forge your legend as a Slayer of Ramsgate.

Dauntless is a free-to-play online action RPG from Phoenix Labs. Look forward to regular updates, seasonal events, new Behemoths, and more in a rich, evolving world.

Key Features:

Hunt Behemoths – Powerful, wild, and ravenous for the aether that holds the Shattered Isles aloft, Behemoths are a threat to our very existence. Team up with other Slayers to confront these massive beasts before they consume what’s left of our world.

– Powerful, wild, and ravenous for the aether that holds the Shattered Isles aloft, Behemoths are a threat to our very existence. Team up with other Slayers to confront these massive beasts before they consume what’s left of our world. Seek Out Other Slayers – Discover your strengths and refine your skills as you fight alongside up to three other Slayers. Whether you choose to hunt with real-life companions or match with Slayers across the globe, you’ll always have a friend in the fight.

– Discover your strengths and refine your skills as you fight alongside up to three other Slayers. Whether you choose to hunt with real-life companions or match with Slayers across the globe, you’ll always have a friend in the fight. Forge Your Legend – Harness the power of Behemoths you hunt by converting their parts into powerful armaments. Dyes, cells, and transmog stones let you further customize looks and loadouts to define your role as a legendary Slayer.

– Harness the power of Behemoths you hunt by converting their parts into powerful armaments. Dyes, cells, and transmog stones let you further customize looks and loadouts to define your role as a legendary Slayer. Discover the Isles – Join millions of Slayers who call the Shattered Isles home. From the frontier settlement of Ramsgate to the turbulent reaches of the Maelstrom, there’s so much to explore — and so much worth protecting

Dauntless is also available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Epic Games Store.

