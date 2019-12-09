Minecraft Bedrock Version Headed to PS4 Tomorrow, Adds Cross-Play - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer Mojang announced The Bedrock Edition of Minecraft is coming to the PlayStation 4 tomorrow, December 10 at 8am PT / 11am ET.

The Bedrock Edition adds cross-play to the PlayStation 4 with the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Windows 10 PC, and mobile.

Anyone who already owns Minecraft on the PS4 will not need to buy the game again. The standard version of the game will automatically update to the Bedrock Edition.

