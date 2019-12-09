Nintendo Announces Indie World Showcase for Tomorrow, December 10 - News

/ 176 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo has announced a new Indie World Showcase for tomorrow, December 10. It takes place at 10am PT / 1pm ET. You can watch the event here.

The Indie World Showcase will be "roughly 20 minutes" long and feature new information on upcoming indie games.

Tune in tomorrow, Dec. 10 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET for a new #IndieWorld Showcase livestream featuring roughly 20 minutes of information on some upcoming indie games for #NintendoSwitch!



Watch live here: https://t.co/N3Dhh3i7vy pic.twitter.com/ztbV2Odh94 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 9, 2019

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles