2K Games Opens New Studio to Develop Next BioShock Game

posted 1 hour ago

2K Games announced it has opened up a new video game studio, Cloud Chamber, that will develop the next game in the BioShock franchise. The game "will be in development for the next several years."

Cloud Chamber will be based in two locations: 2K Games’ San Francisco Bay Area headquarters in Novato, California, and in Montreal, Quebec. That is 2K's first Canadian studio.

Cloud Chamber is currently hiring for more than 30 positions. Visit the studios website here.





“As we continue growing our product portfolio, we remain inspired by opportunities to invest further in our valuable IP, great people and their collective, long-term potential,” said 2K Games president David Ismailer.

“BioShock is one of the most beloved, critically praised and highest-rated franchises of the last console generation. We can’t wait to see where its powerful narrative and iconic, first-person shooter gameplay head in the future with our new studio team at Cloud Chamber leading the charge.”

Cloud Chamber’s global studio head Kelley Gilmore added, “We founded Cloud Chamber to create yet-to-be-discovered worlds—and their stories within—that push the boundaries of what is possible in the video game medium.

“Our team believes in the beauty and strength of diversity, in both the makeup of the studio and the nature of its thinking. We are a deeply experienced group of game makers, including many responsible for BioShock‘s principal creation, advancement and longstanding notoriety, and honored to be part of the 2K family as stewards of this iconic franchise.”

