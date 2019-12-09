Switch Takes 4 of the Top 5 Best-Selling Games on the French Charts - Sales

/ 805 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Pokemon Sword (NS) has remained in first on the French charts in week 48, 2019, according to SELL. The Nintendo Switch accounted for four of the top five best-selling games on the chart.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 FIFA 20 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Xbox One Call of Duty: Modern Warfare FIFA 20 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Nintendo Switch Pokemon Sword Luigi's Mansion 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo 3DS Pokemon Sun Mario Kart 7 Luigi's Mansion PC Football Manager 2020 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order The Sims 4

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles