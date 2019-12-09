Shibito Magire Teaser Trailer Released - News

/ 268 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Experience has released the teaser trailer for Shibito Magire. The game is the third in the Spirit Hunter series.

Shibito Magire will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Japan in summer 2021.

View the teaser trailer below:

