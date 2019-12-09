Azur Lane: Crosswave Roon DLC Announced - News

The third of the five planned DLC for Azur Lane: Crosswave has been announced as Roon by Yostar who hosted another episode of the AzuSta Azur Lane-dedicated livestream. Roon will join the Formidable and Taihou DLC.

Roon is even getting a new outfit, which can been seen below:





Azur Lane: Crosswave is available for the PlayStation 4 in Japan, and will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in North America and Europe in early 2020.

