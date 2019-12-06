The Witcher Netflix Series Posters Features Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer - News

/ 223 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Netflix has dropped three posters for the upcoming live-action The Witcher Netflix series. The posters features main characters Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer.

The Netflix series is about the witcher Geralt, a mutated monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. Actor Henry Cavill, best known for playing Superman in the latest DC films, has been cast to play Geralt of Rivia.

The live-action The Witcher series will release on December 20 exclusively on Netflix.

View the posters below:

From page to art to screen, the characters of The Witcher are coming to life! #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/kGhwrRmewL — NX (@NXOnNetflix) December 5, 2019

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles