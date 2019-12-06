The Suicide of Rachel Foster Release Date Announced - News

Publisher Daedalic Entertainment and developer ONE-O-ONE Games announced the first-person narrative adventure game, The Suicide of Rachel Foster, will launch for Windows PC via Steam on February 19, 2020

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

1993—Lewis and Clark County, Monatana, United States.

Ten years ago, teenager Nicole and her mother left the family hotel after discovering her father Leonard’s affair with, and pregnancy of Rachel, a girl her own age who eventually committed suicide.

Now that both of her parents have passed, Nicole hopes to fulfill her mother’s last will to sell the hotel and make amends to Rachel’s relatives. She returns to the hotel with the family’s lawyer to audit the decaying structure.

As the weather unexpectedly turns for the worst, Nicole has no way to leave the large mountain lodge, and finds support in Irving, a young FEMA agent, using one of the first radio telephones ever built.

With his help, Nicole starts to investigate a mystery far deeper than what people in the valley thought. A story of love and death, where melancholy and nostalgia melt into a thrilling ghost tale.

Key Features:

A strong-willed and brave female protagonist.

Explore the vast and detailed hotel, unraveling dark secrets of the familiy’s past.

Binaural audio for a truly immersive experience.

Intriguing, touching and mature storytelling.

Multi-layered narrative thriller, combining elements of mystery and horror.

