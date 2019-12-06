Granblue Fantasy: Versus Trailer Introduces Ladiva - News

Publisher XSEED Games has released a new character trailer for Granblue Fantasy: Versus that introduces the Herald of Love Ladiva.

View the Lowain trailer below:

Granblue Fantasy: Versus will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 6, 2020 in Japan, and in Q1 2020 in North America and Europe.

