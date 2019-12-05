Yo-kai Watch 4++ Opening Cinematic Released - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Level-5 has released the opening cinematic for Yo-kai Watch 4++.

Yo-kai Watch 4++ is available today for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Japan for 6,480 yen. Users who own Yo-kai Watch: We’re Looking Up at the Same Sky for the Nintendo Switch can upgrade for 1,650 yen.

View the opening cinematic below:





