This Week's Deals With Gold - Destiny 2: Shadowkeep, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 210 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through November 26 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|6180 The Moon*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|A Plague Tale: Innocence
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|ADIOS Amigos
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Party Time Sale
|All-Star Fruit Racing
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Party Time Sale
|Arcade Islands: Volume One
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Party Time Sale
|At Sundown: Shots in the Dark
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Party Time Sale
|Away: Journey To The Unexpected*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Blazing Chrome
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Party Time Sale
|Blood Bowl 2
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Bombslinger
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Party Time Sale
|Brief Battles
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Party Time Sale
|Call of Cthulhu
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Operator Enhanced Edition
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Castles
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Party Time Sale
|Castlestorm – Definitive Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Party Time Sale
|Coffin Dodgers
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Party Time Sale
|Darkwood*
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|DWG
|Death Squared
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Party Time Sale
|Demon’s Crystals
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Party Time Sale
|Destiny 2: Shadowkeep Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|Digerati Horror Bundle*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|DragoDino
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Party Time Sale
|Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Ethan: Meteor Hunter*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 19
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|Farming Simulator 19 – Anderson Group Equipment Pack
|Add-On
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|Farming Simulator 19 – John Deere Cotton Baler Pack
|Add-On
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|Farming Simulator 19 – Season Pass
|Add-On
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|Flatout 4 : Total Insanity*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Flying Tigers: Shadows of China
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Forza Horizon 3 Blizzard Mountain*
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG
|Forza Horizon 3 Car Pass*
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG
|Forza Horizon 3 Complete Add-Ons Collection*
|Add-On
|80%
|DWG
|Gaijin Charenji 1 : Kiss Or Kill*
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Grab the Bottle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Party Time Sale
|Greedfall
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|Hellfront: Honeymoon
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Party Time Sale
|Hexologic*
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|30%
|DWG
|Hyper Jam
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Party Time Sale
|Infinite Minigolf
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Party Time Sale
|JYDGE
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Party Time Sale
|Keep Talking And Nobody Explodes
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Party Time Sale
|King Oddball
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Knight Squad
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Party Time Sale
|Mafia III Season Pass*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|MageQuit
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|Party Time Sale
|Marooners
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Party Time Sale
|Masters of Anima
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Mirror’s Edge Catalyst*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Mordheim: City of the Damned
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|MudRunner
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Mudrunner – American Wilds Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Mudrunner – American Wilds Expansion
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Mugsters*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Must Dash Amigos
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Party Time Sale
|Next Up Hero
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Party Time Sale
|Nidhogg 2
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Party Time Sale
|Nippon Marathon
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Party Time Sale
|Not A Hero: Super Snazzy Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Numantia*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Outbreak
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Outbreak Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Outbreak Ultimate Apocalypse
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Outbreak: Lost Hope
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Outbreak: The New Nightmare
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Outbreak: The Nightmare Collection
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Pang Adventures
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Party Time Sale
|Party Arcade
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Party Time Sale
|Party Golf
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Party Time Sale
|Party Hard
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Party Time Sale
|Party Jousting
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Party Time Sale
|Pawarumi
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|Spotlight Sale
|Peggle 2*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|R.B.I. Baseball 19
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Party Time Sale
|Rocket Wars
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Party Time Sale
|Rugby 18*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG
|Seasons After Fall
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Shadow Fencer Theatre
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Party Time Sale
|Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|SIMULACRA
|Xbox One Game
|10%
|Spotlight Sale
|Space Hulk: Tactics
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Sparkle Unleashed
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar Climax
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Party Time Sale
|Super Dungeon Bros
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Super Mega Baseball 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Party Time Sale
|Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Party Time Sale
|Super Star Blast
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|15%
|Party Time Sale
|Super Toy Cars
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Party Time Sale
|Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|The Council – Complete Season
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|The Jackbox Party Pack 3
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Party Time Sale
|The Jackbox Party Pack 4
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Party Time Sale
|The Journey Down Trilogy*
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|DWG
|The Story Goes On
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Party Time Sale
|The Surge
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|The Surge 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Tropico 6*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20%
|DWG
|Ultimate Chicken Horse
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Party Time Sale
|Ultimate Kinect Holiday Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Party Time Sale
|Unit 4
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Party Time Sale
|Use Your Words
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Party Time Sale
|Vampyr
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|We Are The Dwarves*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|World War Z
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|Xenon Racers*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|Zombie Vikings
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Party Time Sale
|Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip*
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
Xbox 360 Deals
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Bound by Flame
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Crazy Taxi
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Crysis
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Crysis 2
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Crysis 3
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Cyber Troopers Virtual On Oratorio Tangram
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|DWG
|Dragon Age 2
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Dragon Age: Origins
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|L.A. Noire
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG
|Mars: War Logs
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Mirror’s Edge
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|RAW – Realms of Ancient War
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Space Channel 5 Part 2
|Arcade
|50%
|DWG
|Streets of Rage 2
|Arcade
|50%
|DWG
|The Bureau: XCOM Declassified
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|DWG
|Virtua Fighter 2
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|DWG
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
