Fairy Tail Game Gets 6 Minutes of Gameplay Footage - News

/ 191 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Dengeki Online has released a new six minute gameplay video of the upcoming Fairy Tail RPG.

View the gameplay video below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Demons, dark wizards, dragons, and cats—players will find it all as they start your journey in the land of Fiore. In Fairy Tail, wizards play through the adventures of Natsu Dragneel and Lucy Heartfilia, as well as other eccentric members of the Fairy Tail mage guild, on a fun-filled and thrilling quest. Gust Studios is creating the game under the supervision of author Hiro Mashima, promising a faithful recreation for the Fairy Tail world and its unusual inhabitants; including everything from magic to its iconic characters.

Fairy Tail will launch worldwide for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC via Steam on March 19, 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles