Persona 5 Royal Launches in the West on March 31, 2020 - News

/ 272 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Atlus announced Persona 5 Royal will launch for PlayStation 4 on March 31, 2020 in North America and Europe.

View the release date reveal trailer below:





Here is the list of different editions of the game:

The Launch Edition is priced at $59.99 and includes a SteelBook case and PlayStation 4 dynamic theme download. Pre-orders for the standard digital edition will also include the theme.

The Phantom Thieves Edition is priced at $89.99 and includes a Joker mask with stand, SteelBook case, soundtrack on CD, collector's box, art book, and the PlayStation 4 theme.

The digital Deluxe Edition will cost $69.99 and include the Kasumi Costume Bundle DLC.

The digital Ultimate Edition will cost $99.99 and include the Persona 5 Royal DLC Pack. The DLC Pack includes the the costume, battle, and persona DLC found in the Kasumi Costume Bundle, the Battle Bundle, the Persona Bundle, and 6 extra costumes.

The following DLC can be purchased separately as well:

Kasumi Costume Bundle – $14.99

Battle Bundle – $9.99

Persona Bundle – $9.99

DLC Bundle – $59.99

Here is an overview of the game:

Prepare for an all-new RPG experience in Persona 5 Royal, based in the universe of the award-winning series, Persona! Don the mask of Joker and join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts. Break free from the chains of modern society and stage grand heists to infiltrate the minds of the corrupt and make them change their ways! Persona 5 Royal is packed with new characters, confidants, story depth, new locations to explore, and a new grappling hook mechanic for stealthy access to new areas. With a new semester at Shujin Academy, get ready to strengthen your abilities in the multiverse and in your daily life. Persona 5 Royal presents a unique visual style and award nominated composer Shoji Meguro returns with an all-new soundtrack. Explore Tokyo, unlock new personas, customize your own personal thieves den, discover a never-before-seen story arc, cutscenes, alternate endings, and more!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles