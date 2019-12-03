PlayStation Awards 2019 Winners Revealed - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia has announced the winners of PlayStation Awards 2019. The awards show reveals the best-selling games for the PlayStation in Japan and Asia.





Read the list of award winners below:

Platinum Prize

Software titles with an accumulated shipment quantity (including download quantity) of over one million copies.

God of War (Sony Interactive Entertainment / SIE Santa Monica Studio)

Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment / Insomniac Games)

NieR: Automata (Square Enix / Platinum Games)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Gold Prize

Software titles (DL) with an accumulated shipment quantity (including download quantity) of over 500,000 copies.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (Sony Interactive Entertainment / Activision / Treyarch)

Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)

FIFA 19 (Electronic Arts)

FIFA 20 (Electronic Arts)

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (Konami)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software)

PlayStation Network Award

Top three network sales titles will be awarded (from October 1, 2018 to September 30, 2019).

FIFA 19 (Electronic Arts)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)

PlayStation 25th Anniversary Users’ Choice Award

Top five titles which have won PlayStation Awards in the last 24 years will be voted by Japan and Asia users.

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix / Orca)

God of War (Sony Interactive Entertainment / SIE Santa Monica Studio)

The Last of Us Remastered (Sony Interactive Entertainment / Naughty Dog)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment / Insomniac Games)

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)

NieR: Automata (Square Enix / Platinum Games)

Persona 5 (Atlus)

PlayStation 25th Anniversary Special Award

Battle Arena Toshinden (Takara Tomy)

Dynasty Warriors 3 (Koei Tecmo Games)

Final Fantasy VII (Square Enix)

Metal Gear Solid (Konami)

Monster Hunter Freedom Unite (Capcom)

Resident Evil (Capcom)

Ridge Racer (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Yakuza (Sega)

PlayStation VR Award

Three titles that contributed to the sales of PlayStation VR (from October 1, 2018 to September 30, 2019). *Excluding last year’s winning titles.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission (Sony Interactive Entertainment / SIE Japan Studio)

Beat Saber (Beat Games)

Indie & Developer Award

Three titles that contributed to the expansion of PlayStation (from October 1, 2018 to September 30, 2019). *Excluding last year’s winning titles.

Hardcore Mecha (Arc System Works / Game Source Entertainment / RocketPunch Games)

Hollow Knight (Team Cherry)

Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan)

Overcooked! 2 (Team17 / Ghost Town Games)

Unravel two (Electronic Arts)

